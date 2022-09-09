iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,259,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,287,000 after purchasing an additional 458,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,344,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 951,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,040,000 after buying an additional 833,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INDA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,155 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37.

