Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is Chiron Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,726 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 3.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Jabil worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 309.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $60.68. 9,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,204. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

