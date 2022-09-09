Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.22. The company had a trading volume of 376,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,888. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

