JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CIO Sells $156,660.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 730,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.
JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on JBGS. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.