JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CIO Sells $156,660.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 730,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBGS. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading

