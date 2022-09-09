Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,334,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,558,000 after buying an additional 312,684 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 229.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.