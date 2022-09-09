Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,600 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

