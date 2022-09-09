Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Tesco Stock Down 5.0 %

Tesco stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

