John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLY. TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

WLY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 7,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,805. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

