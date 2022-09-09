Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 147.4% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.94. 111,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.13. The company has a market capitalization of $436.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.