JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

