JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,411 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $5,362,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $119.18. 242,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,488,826. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $349.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

