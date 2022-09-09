JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.43

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.43 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 104.40 ($1.26). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,168,336 shares.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,554.67.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

