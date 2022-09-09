Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.74. The company has a market capitalization of £352.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,320.00.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

