JulSwap One Day Volume Reaches $141,501.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $141,501.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

