Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.77

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.77 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 97.55 ($1.18). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 100.30 ($1.21), with a volume of 833,557 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161 ($1.95).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £573.03 million and a P/E ratio of 482.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.43%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

