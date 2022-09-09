Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Insider Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 25,438 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,920.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,627.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94.

Kaleyra Price Performance

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,238. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaleyra

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kaleyra by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,116,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 157,568 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

