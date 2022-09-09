Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 8.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 54,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,184,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 9.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $645.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after buying an additional 1,937,146 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 686,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 266,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after buying an additional 1,388,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

