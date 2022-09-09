Kinneret Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Visa by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,098,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $671,471,000 after acquiring an additional 443,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $379.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

