Kinneret Advisory LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $230.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.