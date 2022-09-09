Kinneret Advisory LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Mastercard stock opened at $330.07 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

