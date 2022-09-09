Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.2% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

