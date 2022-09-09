Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $69.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kion Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.