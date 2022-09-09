Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIRK. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $4.18 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.44). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

