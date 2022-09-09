Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 guidance to $1.34-1.50 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE KFY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

