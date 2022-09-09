Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.42

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.42 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 36994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 84.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

