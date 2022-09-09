Kulupu (KLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,392.00

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Kulupu has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One Kulupu coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Kulupu has a market capitalization of $161,198.00 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kulupu Coin Profile

Kulupu (KLP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official website is kulupu.network.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kulupu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

