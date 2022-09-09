KUN (KUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7,341.68

KUN (KUN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00017255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $7,341.68 and $12,138.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KUN has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00325735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00789245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000296 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.