KUN (KUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7,341.68

KUN (KUN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00017255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $7,341.68 and $12,138.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KUN has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00325735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002334 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00789245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015393 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000296 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KUN
