Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,483. The company has a market cap of $345.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

