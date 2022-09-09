Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO Sells $262,050.00 in Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Laredo Petroleum

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.