LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 15,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $182,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

