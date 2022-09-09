Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00.

New Relic Trading Up 2.0 %

New Relic stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,995. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

