LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LFVN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 29,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,231. The company has a market cap of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

