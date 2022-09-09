Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Limoneira Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Limoneira Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -78.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

