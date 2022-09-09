Litentry Reaches Market Cap of $27.70 Million (LIT)

Litentry (LIT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Litentry has a total market cap of $27.70 million and $12.37 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,213.60 or 0.99725461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2021. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,619,383 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry. Litentry’s official website is www.litentry.com.

Buying and Selling Litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application.Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service.The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

