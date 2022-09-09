Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $367.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $251.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $242.87 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

