Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $7,088,640.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LYV stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $93.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -181.46 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

