Loopring Tops One Day Volume of $80.82 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $494.94 million and $80.82 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

