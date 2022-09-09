Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.18 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $396.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lovesac by 265.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

