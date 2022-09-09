Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.05.

NYSE LOW opened at $204.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.57. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

