Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $446.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $435.00 to $446.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $345.79 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

