Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 186.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,005 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $902,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 154.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

