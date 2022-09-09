Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 695.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

