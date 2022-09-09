Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 304,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

