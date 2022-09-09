LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
LXI REIT Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LXILF opened at 1.73 on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a fifty-two week low of 1.44 and a fifty-two week high of 2.20.
About LXI REIT
