Lyrical Asset Management LP Invests $199.61 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,594,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,606,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

