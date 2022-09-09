Lyrical Asset Management LP Invests $239,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,817 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.20.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

