Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 182.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $243,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $15,922,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $213.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.00 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.54.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

