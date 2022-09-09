Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $373.36 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,954,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,929,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.83% of Amphenol worth $373,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

