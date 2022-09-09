Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $630.31 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $630,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $172.90 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

