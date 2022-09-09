Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900,529 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.14% of CGI worth $414,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $202,279,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in CGI by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CGI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in CGI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

